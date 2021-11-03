Members of the Acorn Tenant Union staged a rally Wednesday outside a landlord’s office in Cedar Hills. (Submitted photo)

Tenants’ rights group rallies in Surrey

ACORN staged a protest Wednesday outside Mainstreet Equity’s Surrey office, in Cedar Hills, demanding that the landlord effect repairs

A tenant’s advocacy group staged a rally Wednesday outside Mainstreet Equity’s Surrey office in Cedar Hills, demanding that the landlord effect repairs.

The group also called on the City of Surrey to “create stronger tenant protections.”

ACORN held a small protest at 9555 128 St., in front of a Mainstreet sign.

A manager who answered a call to the phone number listed on that sign said “unfortunately I can’t comment.”

Leslie MacFarlane, a Surrey resident and member of ACORN, said “ACORN’s Stand Up for Surrey Campaign aims to highlight the serious health, safety, and affordability issues that Surrey tenants face, to force council to bring in tenant protections.”


