Pexels image.

Ten Surrey students receive $5,000 scholarships

The Horatio Alger Canadian Scholarships will help fund their university education

Ten Surrey students have won a $5,000 Horatio Alger Canadian Scholarship to help fund their university education.

They are among 170 Canadian high school students the charitable organization has award the needs-based scholarship to, bestowed on students who overcame adversity. A total of $900,000 in scholarships has been awarded this year by the charitable association, which according to its website is “dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles.”

The Horatio Alger Association of Canada has since 2012 awarded more than $5.1 million in scholarships to 866 young Canadians.

“This year we more than doubled the number of scholarships offered in recognition of the immense need for post-secondary financial support in Canada,” said Prem Watsa, its president.

Surrey’s 10 scholarship recipients for 2019 are Zahur Ashrafuzzaman (Queen Elizabeth Secondary), Tanmai Bhatia (Queen Elizabeth Secondary), Mona Bshina (Fraser Heights Secondary), Derrick Duong (Kwantlen Park Secondary), Vanshika Jain (Ecole Panorama Ridge Secondary), Si Jia Jiao (Queen Elizabeth Secondary), Sukhpreet Johal (Queen Elizabeth Secondary), Haneen Kaddoura (Enver Creek Secondary), Angela Omrani (North Delta Secondary), and Zainab Zahra (Queen Elizabeth Secondary).

The students’ “hometown” is Surrey, a press release states.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
New trial ordered over banning whales, dolphins at Vancouver aquarium
Next story
UPDATE: Homicide police investigate assault turned deadly in north Surrey

Just Posted

Snowfall warning: 5-10 cm expected in Lower Mainland

The snowfall will start Tuesday and carry on into the evening, before tapering off Wednesday

Surrey high school robotics team ranked first in the world for programming

Enver Creek’s seniors team also named tournament finalists at VEX Robotics Competition on Feb. 1

Snowfall warning issued for Surrey, Langley

Environment Canada warns to ‘be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions’

Lost a ring? This White Rock man will find it for you

Chris Turner founded The Ring Finders, an international directory of metal detector hobbyists

PHOTOS: Family Day celebrated at Historic Stewart Farm

Youngsters participate in some old fashioned fun

‘Our entire municipality is heartbroken’: Seven children die in Halifax house fire

A man and woman remained in hospital Tuesday afternoon, the man with life-threatening injuries

Bomb threats, shootings, a kidnapping: Drug war rocks Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP battles a series of violent events

B.C. hotel trashes Channing Tatum in favour of Ryan Reynolds

Tatum’s picture left in recycling bin, replaced with photo of Ryan Reynolds

B.C. firefighters rescue bear cub stuck up a tree

Family Day was eventful for cub, firefighters

Okanagan ski resort officials displeased with Family Day roll-out

From one peak of the Okanagan to the other, resort officials have raised concerns

Ten Surrey students receive $5,000 scholarships

The Horatio Alger Canadian Scholarships will help fund their university education

Man shot dead in front of Kamloops hotel may be case of mistaken identity: RCMP

Rex Gill, 44, was not previously known to Kamloops police unlike second shooting victim

New trial ordered over banning whales, dolphins at Vancouver aquarium

Park board’s appeal reverses previous decision that found it had no right to implement a ban

Payless to close 248 Canadian stores, saying it’s ‘ill-equipped’ for market

The company will begin closing stores at the end of March

Most Read