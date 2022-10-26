On-call wages are going up for BC paramdics following a temporary agreement with BC Emergency Health Services and CUPE Local 873 (Photo by Jeff Vinnick Images)

On-call wages are going up for BC paramdics following a temporary agreement with BC Emergency Health Services and CUPE Local 873 (Photo by Jeff Vinnick Images)

Temporary on-call wage increase among measures to boost rural paramdic staffing

Increasing paramedic on-call wages from $2 to $12 an hour is one of a few interim measures designed to help increase staffing with the B.C. Ambulance Service, according to an update from the province.

CUPE Local 873 has been running a campaign sounding the alarm on critical under-staffing for ambulance paramedics and emergency dispatchers.

Burnout, mental health issues, low wages and poor benefits are contributing to staffing shortages and longer wait times for people who need emergency medical care, according to the union.

Health minister Adrian Dix announced the interim measures, which temporarily replace previous incentives put in place to recruit paramedics for shifts in rural and remote communities.

“We are hopeful that these interim measures will help stabilize staffing as our representatives work together at the bargaining table on a stable and sustainable longer-term staffing agreement,” reads the agreement, signed by Neil Lilley, chief operating officer for BC Emergency Health Services and Troy Clifford, provincial president of CUPE Local 873, which represents B.C. paramedics.

Effective Oct. 22, the measures continue until Dec. 31, 2022. However, both parties will meet, along with a provincial representative, before Dec. 12 in order to determine if the agreement should be extended.

In addition to the on-call wage increase, other initiatives include doubling the regular hourly rate of pay if working overtime or recall shifts under various conditions identified in the agreement, particularly on evenings and weekends.

Last year, Dix announced the conversion of 24 ambulance stations from on-call to full-time 24/7 service, while also adding more permanent staffing to 26 smaller stations in rural and remote communities.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pedestrian injured in North Delta collision

Just Posted

The 2023 Clovie Awards, hosted by the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, will honour the best of Cloverdale businesses. The winners will be unveiled at the Clovies Awards gala on Nov. 16 at Hazelmere Golf and Tennis Club. (Submitted)
Tickets now on sale for Clovie Awards gala

Surrey City Hall. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Locke, Annis want review done of Surrey council’s contentious Oct. 3 land use meeting

A 53-year-old man from Surrey is in critical condition following a pedestrian-involved collision in the 11600-block of 96th Ave. in North Delta the evening of Oct. 24, 2022. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Pedestrian injured in North Delta collision

While the Semiahmoo Peninsula is often considered to be an affluent area, homelessness is still an important issue, and many residents live right on the poverty line. (File photo)
Time is now to address complex issue of homelessness in White Rock, South Surrey: advocates

Pop-up banner image