Temporary closure for Hwy 91 off-ramp to 72nd Avenue begins tonight

Detour for northbound traffic in effect from Friday night to Wednesday

DELTA – The northbound off-ramp from Highway 91 to 72nd Avenue will be closed starting tonight (April 20) at 9 p.m. and will reopen on April 25, depending on weather conditions.

The Ministry of Transportation says signs will direct northbound drivers on Highway 91 to detour either via the 64th Avenue interchange, or the Nordel Way interchange, then back to Highway 91 southbound with a left turn onto 72nd Avenue.

The closure is part of ongoing work on the Highway 91/72nd Avenue interchange project in Delta.

“The temporary closure is necessary while crews reconstruct and repave the off-ramp,” a government release notes, “and affects northbound traffic only. Drivers headed south may continue to turn left onto 72nd Avenue eastbound.”

For up-to-date travel information, visit: drivebc.ca.

For more information on the project, visit gov.bc.ca/highway91-72avenue.