Hardeep Singh Sahota, the director of Royal Academy of Bhangra in Surrey, says there’s lots of confusion around the temporary closure of dance studios. He’s pictured in an empty studio, along with some of the COVID-19 safety signage posted throughout the building, on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Hardeep Singh Sahota, the director of Royal Academy of Bhangra in Surrey, says there’s lots of confusion around the temporary closure of dance studios. He’s pictured in an empty studio, along with some of the COVID-19 safety signage posted throughout the building, on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

‘Temporary’ closure causing confusion for Surrey dance studio

Bhangra academy director says studios need more guidance from healh authorities

The recent closure of dance studios, and other indoor group fitness activities, is “becoming a mess” for every school, says one Surrey studio director.

In updated orders issued by the B.C. government Tuesday (Nov. 24), all indoor group fitness studios must shut down until updated guidance can be worked out.

Studios affected by the new restrictions include: gymnastics, dance studios, martial arts, yoga, pilates, strength and conditioning and cheerleading. Regular gyms and individual training may stay open.

READ ALSO: All dance studios, other indoor group fitness facilities must close amid updated COVID-19 rules, Nov. 24, 2020

On Nov. 19, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry had instructed spin, HIIT and hot yoga studios to close indefinitely because they could not operate safely during heightened COVID-19 transmission in recent weeks.

Following that, some studios reopened on the weekend, only to have to close again on Tuesday.

Hardeep Singh Sahota, the director of Royal Academy of Bhangra, said the provincial government should be guiding the schools in how to create their COVID-19 safety plans.

“We are not Fraser Health. We are a normal school. We don’t work with the doctors. I’m not a nurse, I’m not a doctor. They’re the ones who need to actually guide us,” said Sahota, adding that the studios can’t keep going back and forth.

“It’s becoming big mess for every school. It’s not only our school. It’s every school. How long are the kids going to learn online? It’s been almost six to eight months people have been trying to teach online and kids are losing focus. Sooner or later, they’re going to say they don’t want to do that activity.”

He said Royal Academy of Bhangra “might be able to survive for another one to three years,” based on the way the studio is set up, but he added he’s heard of studios that have shut down permanently since the pandemic started.

“Competitions happen once or twice per year in Vancouver — I’m just talking about the bhangra competitions. They didn’t happen this year. So when it’s going to happen next year, are people actually going to have the teams? No, because kids are gone. It’s done, there are no teams to compete.”

Sahota provided the Now-Leader with its five-page, double-sided COVID-19 health and safety plan, which includes protocols for students arriving at the studio, exiting the studio and dancing in the studio. It also includes the studio’s contact tracing measures and photos of how the studio is now set up to ensure distance between dancers.

However, Sahota said he has yet to find out if the school plan has been approved, or even accepted.

In an emailed statement from the Ministry of Health, it states that indoor group physical activities “can only resume when the business has updated their COVID-19 safety plan and received plan approval from their local Medical Health Officer.”

Revised plans, the statement adds, are to be submitted to the businesses’ local health authority, and the “temporary restrictions” will “remain in effect until rescinded as these activities where people are increasing their heart rate are venues where there can be rapid spread of this virus.”

This comes after 38 people from a dance school in Chilliwack tested positive for COVID-19, which then led to exposures in 13 schools, earlier in November.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 ‘superspreader’ event at Chilliwack dance academy now up to 36 cases, Nov. 4, 2020

Referring to the cases at the Chilliwack studio, Sahota said the closure was needed there, but added, “Nothing is actually available for us to understand that, OK, this many cases came from dance studios, so we need to shut down because people are not taking precautions.

“Without knowing about Royal Academy of Bhangra’s (protocols), they just said, ‘All the dance studios are to close again.’”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

– With files from Katya Slepian

CoronavirusdanceSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rumours of vehicle-occupant address checks untrue, say Surrey RCMP

Just Posted

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
OUR VIEW: We expect integrity from leaders

Is it too much to ask that conflict related to the city’s business be met on the battleground of fact?

Despite rumours, Surrey RCMP say they are not issuing tickets to people if they are driving in a vehicle with others from a different household. (File photo)
Rumours of vehicle-occupant address checks untrue, say Surrey RCMP

COVID-19 enforcement about education, says Cpl. Joanie Sidhu

B.C.’s parliament buildings in Victoria. (Photo: Tom Fletcher)
Surrey gets two cabinet ministers, a parliamentary secretary and government whip

Premier John Horgan’s NDP MLAs were sworn in on Tuesday and the cabinet was revealed Thursday afternoon

Hardeep Singh Sahota, the director of Royal Academy of Bhangra in Surrey, says there’s lots of confusion around the temporary closure of dance studios. He’s pictured in the empty studio, which shows spaced out dance areas, on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
‘Temporary’ closure causing confusion for Surrey dance studio

Bhangra academy director says studios need more guidance from healh authorities

After twice have their wedding plans altered due to COVID-19 restrictions, Suzanne Schmidt and Andrew Sturgess got married in Bakerview Park last weekend, with the only guests being their two daughters, Zoey (foreground) and Tessa. (Darren Ripka photo)
From New Zealand to Bakerview Park, South Surrey couple weds in ‘backyard’

Twice scaled-down wedding ‘proof that good things still happen during bad times’

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 887 new cases

Another 13 deaths, ties the highest three days ago

A big job: Former forests minister Doug Donaldson stands before a 500-year-old Douglas fir in Saanich to announce preservation of some of B.C.’s oldest trees, July 2019. (B.C. government)
B.C. returning to ‘stand-alone’ forests, rural development ministry

Horgan says Gordon Campbell’s super-ministry doesn’t work

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Alexandre Bissonnette, who pleaded guilty to a mass shooting at a Quebec City mosque, arrives at the courthouse in Quebec City on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mathieu Belanger - POOL
Court strikes down consecutive life sentences; mosque shooter has prison term cut

The decision was appealed by both the defence and the Crown

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Gold medallists in the ice dance, free dance figure skating Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, of Canada, pose during their medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Charlie Riedel
Olympic champions Virtue, Moir and Tewksbury among 114 Order of Canada inductees

Moir and Virtue catapulted to national stardom with their gold-medal performances at the Winter Olympics in 2018

Shoppers line up in front of a shop on Montreal’s Saint-Catherine Street in search of Black Friday deals in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Black Friday shopping in a pandemic: COVID-19 closes some stores, sales move online

Eric Morris, head of retail at Google Canada, says e-commerce in Canada has doubled during the pandemic.

Chilliwack school board trustee Barry Neufeld is taking heat over using a ableist slur to refer to three Black Press employees. (Paul Henderson/ Progress file)
BC School Trustees Association president keeps heat on Chilliwack Trustee Barry Neufeld

In a news release, Stephanie Higginson called on voters to take careful note of Neufeld’s behaviour

School District 27 announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 this week (Nov. 23) at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake campus. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Entire gym class at northern B.C. high school isolating after confirmed COVID case

Contact tracing by Interior Health led to the quarantine

Most Read