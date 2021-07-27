(Photo: Pixabay)

Telus investing $47M in Surrey to bring ‘blistering-fast’ 5G network speeds

Part of $13 billion for all of B.C. through to 2024

Telus is investing $47 million in Surrey this year to bring “blistering-fast 5G network speeds to the city.

In a release from Telus, it says the funding is part of its $13 billion investment in infrastructure and operations across British Columbia through 2024 to “further support the province throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent economic recovery.”

“This investment will ensure our residents have greater access to online education, remote work, and of course, each other,” said Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. “Our businesses will be more productive and be better supported to further innovate and advance on a global scale.”

Telus says the investment will allow Surrey residents and businesses to access “the fastest 5G network in Canada.”

The release adds it will connect more households and businesses through the Telus PureFibre network, which lets residents work with large files at home while other family members can simultaneously be learning, streaming entertainment, or video chatting with friends.

“Telus is proud to make this generational investment in Surrey, providing the technology to connect citizens to loved ones, as well as vital resources and information as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “Now more than ever, TELUS is committed to keeping our citizens and communities connected and productive through our globally leading wireless network.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
