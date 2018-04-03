Tell TransLink how you feel about a Fraser Highway B-Line

New route will connect Surrey Centre and Langley in 2019

TransLink wants to hear how riders feel about a new Fraser Highway B-Line coming to Surrey in 2019.

The agency announced the four new routes, which are part of its 10-year-vision, in early March.

The Surrey-Langley route will connect Surrey Centre to Langley Centre along Fraser Highway, running every eight minutes during peak times, every 10 minutes during midday, weekends and evenings and every 15 minutes at night.

The B-Line will operate from 5 a.m. to midnight and take 40 minutes to complete.

Coquitlam Mayor and Metro Vancouver chair Greg Moore had called the new routes “preludes to rail,” noting that some of the B-Lines will run where light rail tracks will be laid in the coming years.

The Fraser Highway route mirrors a proposed light rail line along Fraser Highway.

TransLink is also introducing three other routes: a North Shore Main-Marine route that will connect Dundareve to Phibbs Exchange, a 41st Avenue route that will connect Joyce-Collingwood Station to UBC in Vancouver and a Lougheed Highway route that will connect Coquitlam Central Station to Haney Place.

The four routes will cost TransLink $125 million to bring in and $17.2 million per year to run.

Take the survey here.

