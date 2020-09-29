Surrey/White Rock business entrepreneur Manjit Lit is challenging the public to match his $100,000 gift to the Support Surrey Hospitals Foundation’s COVID-19 fund.Photo by Kevin Hill

Telethon promotes Surrey Memorial Hospital COVID response funding

Entrepreneur Manjit Lit gifts Surrey Hospital Foundation, challenges others to join him

A Surrey/White Rock business entrepreneur is challenging the public to match his $100,000 gift to the Support Surrey Hospitals Foundation’s COVID-19 fund.

Manjit Lit – who also separately donated $100,000 to Peace Arch Hospital for a germ-destroying UV robot – has inspired a one-day telethon on Facebook this Wednesday (Sept. 30) from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. to promote contributions to the fund.

The telethon can be viewed at ChannelPunjabiCanada.

For more details, and to donate directly, the public can also visit www.surreyhospitalfoundation.com/donate.

The Surrey Hospitals Foundation launched the COVID-19 Response Fund earlier in the spring to help equip and support frontline healthcare workers at Surrey Memorial Hospital, which serves as a biocontainment treatment centre as part of B.C.’s response to the pandemic.

READ ALSO: Peace Arch Hospital Foundation collection donations for pathogen-killing robot

The $100,000 gift will go toward developing critical and innovative medical technologies and novel clinical research studies supporting patient recovery, and also offering support for frontline workers.

“We are so grateful to Mr. Lit and his family for his immense generosity and recognizing the importance of both regional and community hospitals as we continue to fight this pandemic,” Jane Adams, foundation president and CEO, said in a media release.

READ ALSO: Surrey Hospital Foundation needs to buy $568K in equipment for COVID-19 care

“It is inspiring to see his hard work and efforts in encouraging our communities to join him in supporting COVID-19 care, which is so crucial today.”

The SMH emergency department is unique in that 75 per cent of the rooms are single patient rooms, providing privacy while minimizing cross-contamination between patients, crucial during pandemic conditions.

Its emergency department, high acuity unit (HAU), intensive care unit (ICU), and other units within the tower are also equipped with many negative pressure rooms to allow fresh air in but not out, also reducing cross-contamination.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusHospitals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. nurses report rise in depression, anxiety, exhaustion due to pandemic
Next story
Another death as COVID-19 outbreak at Delta Hospital climbs to 18 cases

Just Posted

Telethon promotes Surrey Memorial Hospital COVID response funding

Entrepreneur Manjit Lit gifts Surrey Hospital Foundation, challenges others to join him

Stanley Cup win for Surrey-based NHL scout who coached in North Delta

Grant Armstrong is among 11 WHL alumni currently with Tampa Bay Lightning

Another death as COVID-19 outbreak at Delta Hospital climbs to 18 cases

Total of 12 patients and six staff in one unit have tested positive for COVID-19: Fraser Health

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 27

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Reincarnation, baby! Surrey singer and husband celebrate ‘miracle’ pregnancy

‘I (said) to Adam, ‘I really think this is your brother reincarnated,’ Elise Estrada says

105 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death as health officials urge B.C. to remember safety protocols

There are currently 1268 active cases, with 3,337 people under public health monitoring

B.C. nurses report rise in depression, anxiety, exhaustion due to pandemic

A new UBC study looks into how the COVID-19 response has impacted frontline nurses

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

National child-care plan could help Canada rebound from COVID-induced economic crisis: prof

A $2 billion investment this year could help parents during second wave of pandemic

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Search suspended for Indigenous elder last seen mushroom picking in northwest B.C.

Mushroom picker Thomas (Tommy) Dennis has been missing since Sept. 16

16 MLAs retiring from B.C. politics add up to $20M in pensions: Taxpayers Federation

Taxpayers pay $4 for every dollar MLAs contribute to their pensions

‘Bonnie’ and ‘Henry’ among latest litter of service dog puppies

B.C. Alberta Guide Dogs names two pups after provincial health officer

B.C. VOTES 2020: Few solutions offered for ‘out of control’ camping

B.C. Liberals, NDP spend millions as problem keeps growing

Most Read