The teens hopped a fence into the pool. (Langley Advance Times files)

Teens sneak into community pool for illicit swim

Nothing was damaged or stolen at the pool in Aldergrove, police say

A group of Aldergrove youths decided that it didn’t matter if the public pools are closed, they were going for a dip last Wednesday.

At about 11:40 p.m. on June 17, security cameras picked up four teens scaling the fence at the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre on Fraser Highway.

The teenagers went for a quick swim, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

After about five minutes, all four got out of the pool and scrambled back over the fences.

Security footage didn’t get a good enough look at any of the teens to identify them, Largy said.

They didn’t vandalize anything and nothing was stolen, Largy said.

However, she warned that it is still dangerous to swim without supervision or lifeguards.

Public pools in Langley have been closed due to the coronavirus since mid-March.

