Surrey RCMP investigate after a girl was stabbed at Unwin Park. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Teenage girl, 17, accused of stabbing girl, 16, in Surrey

Victim’s injuries not life-threatening

A 17-year-old girl has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the stabbing of a 16-year-old girl in Newton’s Unwin Park on Saturday night.

Police say the victim is in stable condition and her injuries aren’t life-threatening. The accused’s name cannot be published because her identity is shielded by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The incident happened in the park, at 13313 68 Ave., at about 6:20 p.m. that night, police said.

“Investigators believe this incident to be isolated and targeted as the victim and suspect are known to each other,” said Surrey RCMP Sergeant Chad Greig.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


