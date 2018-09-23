Teen stabbed at Surrey’s Unwin Park

17 year old was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Surrey RCMP investigate after a girl was stabbed at Unwin Park. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a 17-year-old girl was stabbed in Unwin Park (13313 68 Ave.) Saturday evening.

According to a RCMP news release, the teenager sustained trauma “consistent with having being stabbed” after an altercation between several youth at approximately 6:20 p.m.

The teen was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The investigation is in its early stages, but initial indications are that this incident is targeted and involves parties known to each other,” the release states.

Surrey RCMP’s general investigative unit has taken over the investigation, and is in contact with the parties involved.

The park has since been reopened.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

