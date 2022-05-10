A teenage girl from Clayton Heights was allegedly swarmed and attacked outside Hillcrest Elementary School on Saturday night (May 7, 2022). (File photo: Malin Jordan)

Teen girl ‘viciously attacked’ outside Cloverdale elementary school

Mounties say one youth has been arrested

A youth has been arrested, with charges pending, after a teen girl was reportedly swarmed and beaten by several other teens in Cloverdale earlier this week.

According to information obtained by the Cloverdale Reporter from police, as well as from social media posts, the teen was viciously attacked at Hillcrest Elementary School Saturday night (May 7) between 9 and 9:30 p.m.

The alleged assault was first brought to light on Facebook when the mother of the victim appealed for witnesses.

“My daughter was viciously attacked and assaulted,” wrote the mother. “(It) left her with a broken nose, a concussion, and a possible broken ankle.”

Surrey RCMP Const. Gurvinder Ghag said that one youth was arrested and that the incident is before the courts.


