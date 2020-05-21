Photo by Dale Klippenstein

Teen girl charged with assaulting two police officers in Abbotsford

Police say incident took place while trying to detain 17-year-old for suspected domestic assault

  May. 21, 2020
Two Abbotsford Police officers were assaulted last Thursday (May 14) while trying to arrest a teenage girl for a suspected domestic assault, police say.

The incident began when two patrol officers responded to the 2100 block of Ware Street for a domestic assault in which an intoxicated 17-year-old girl was the suspected aggressor, according to police.

When the officers arrived on scene and tried to detain the girl, she hit one of the officers in the face and drew blood.

A struggle ensued, during which the teen kicked, scratched and bit the officers, police say.

One officer received medical treatment at Abbotsford Regional Hospital for a concussion but has since been discharged.

The girl has now been charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer.

Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding the incident, or who has CCTV, dashcam or other video capturing the event, is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

