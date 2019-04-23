Surrey RCMP say a teenage boy has been charged with possession of a loaded firearm after an incident at Whalley Athletic Park last weekend. (Image: Google Maps)

Surrey

Teen charged with possession of a loaded firearm after incident at Whalley park

Surrey RCMP say 17-year-old boy allegedly found in possession of loaded handgun

Surrey RCMP say a teenage boy has been charged with possession of a loaded firearm after an incident at Whalley Athletic Park last weekend.

It happened on Sunday (April 21) shortly before 7 p.m., when police received a call from staff at a shelter in the 10600-block of 135A Street reporting a “verbal dispute and suspicious activity outside of the shelter.”

Surrey RCMP say they arrived on scene and located a suspect.

“After a brief foot pursuit, a 17-year-old male was arrested and found in possession of a loaded 9mm hand gun,” according to an RCMP release. “The youth was held for court and is facing a number of charges including: possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; carrying a concealed weapon; unauthorized possession of a firearm; possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition; and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.”

The teen’s identity is shielded by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

See also: Two boys, one man arrested after gunfire along Surrey highway

Operations Officer Superintendent Ed Boetcher said this case is an “example of how important it is for the public to report suspicious activity to police.”

“This was also great work by our Frontline Officers who made this arrest of an armed suspect, without any injuries to the public or the youth involved,” added Boetcher.

Anyone who would like to report suspicious activity is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


Surrey RCMP investigating after ‘sudden death’ of man found with critical injuries

Police say a man is dead after being found laying on the ground in the 13300-block of 114th Avenue

