Technical-rescue team dispatched after woman tumbles into South Surrey ravine

Surrey firefighters’ technical-rescue team was dispatched to South Surrey Thursday (April 7) afternoon, after a woman fell into a ravine in the Chantrell Creek area.
Assistant Chief Greg McRobbie told Peace Arch News that crews responded to 13717 30 Ave. at approximately 1:15 p.m. after a family member of the woman reported the emergency.
The woman, approximately 50 years old, had apparently slipped, and was located “about 40 feet down,” McRobbie said.
The technical-rescue team – among some 18 firefighters deployed – carried out a low-angle rescue, extricating the woman on a spinal board to awaiting paramedics.
She sustained an ankle injury in the fall, McRobbie said.
