Police believe the car failed to stop

An elderly cyclist is in hospital after a hit-and-run that witness believe may have involved a taxi in Vancouver Tuesday morning.

Vancouver police said the cyclist, a man in his 70s, was riding his bike near 4th Avenue and Collingwood Street when he was hit by a car.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses at the scene told police they think a taxi was involved. Vancouver police say they have a suspect.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 604-717-3012.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.