Combined 584g of cocaine, fentanyl and meth found in Abbotsford home

Police say they found 464 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 60 grams of suspected cocaine, 60 grams of suspected fentanyl and evidence consistent with trafficking at a Larch Street home Wednesday. Abbotsford Police Department/Submitted photo

Large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl and two tasers were among things police say they found Wednesday conducting a search warrant on an Abbotsford home, leading to arrests on two individuals.

The Abbotsford Police drug enforcement unit along with regular duty police, the gang crime unit and emergency response team executed a search warrant on a residence on Larch Street in Abbotsford Wednesday. That search turned up 464 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 60 grams of suspected cocaine, 60 grams of suspected fentanyl and evidence consistent with trafficking, police said.

Police are seeking charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, along with breach and weapons charges against a 47-year-old man and a woman.

The man has been remanded into custody on previous weapons and drug charges, with charges still pending on the Wednesday police action.

The woman was released on a promise to appear, with charges pending.

“It is our hope that this investigation will give back the street to area residents, allowing them to feel safe in secure in their neighborhood,” police said in a news release. “Be engaged, and be part of the solution. If you see something suspicious, please phone the police. We urge all residents to be aware and vigilant in making our community safer.”