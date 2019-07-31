Tanya Corbet named Conservative candidate for Delta

The former Tsawwassen First Nation councillor has endorsements from former Delta mayor, MLA

Former Tsawwassen First Nation councillor Tanya Corbet is running for the Conservative Party of Canada in the upcoming federal election. (Photo submitted)

Former Tsawwassen First Nation councillor Tanya Corbet will run for the Conservative Party of Canada in this fall’s federal election.

Corbet was confirmed as the party’s candidate in late June, and officially kicked off her campaign on July 4 alongside Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer.

The Tsawwassen resident is an active member of the community, serving as a member of the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation’s board of directors, Reach Child and Youth Development Society’s advisory board and as a council member for the BC Capacity Initiative Council, according to a press release. Corbet has also served as vice-chair of Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s board of governors and as a director of the Reach Foundation.

Corbet is a Tsawwassen First Nation (TFN) member and has served as an elected executive councillor. She has worked for the TFN government for 20 years and has held key roles with the treaty team and the TFN Economic Development Corporation. She was elected BC Treaty Commission Commissioner by the First Nations Summit for a one-year term beginning in February 2018.

Corbet studied at the University of Northern BC and holds a public relations associate certificate from BCIT. She currently works for a local construction company.

She lives with her two children, Isabella and James, and her husband Matt.

“I would be honoured to represent the community of Delta and advocate for our prosperity and the preservation of the quality of life that we enjoy,” Corbet said in a press release announcing her intention to run. “I am passionate for my community and have dedicated much of my life to enhance community projects and organizations. And I am always amazed by the strong connection of community members to support one another in Delta. I would like to take my passion and level of commitment to the Federal stage.”

Corbet racked up several notable endorsements before being confirmed as the CPC candidate for Delta, including from former mayor — now councillor — Lois Jackson, former Delta South MLA Val Roddick, former senator and MP Gerry St. Germain and former federal cabinet minister James Moore.

“I have lived and worked for the people of Delta for decades and I am so excited to see the next generation of leadership step forward. Tanya Corbet represents what is best about our community and would make an excellent member of Parliament,” Jackson said in a press release announcing Corbet’s intention to run.

“As a long-time resident of Ladner, a business owner and a former MLA, I think I have a good sense as to what makes a community leader in Delta. Tanya Corbet is that sort of person,” Roddick said in the release. “Leadership is not just about elections; it’s about continually demonstrating that you care for your neighbours and you understand the desires and challenges of our community. That is why I think Tanya would be an outstanding representative in Ottawa for Delta and I wholeheartedly support her nomination campaign.”

Five people so far have declared their intention to run in the federal election, set to take place on Oct. 21.

After initially declaring her intention to seek the Conservative nomination, Ladner accountant Angelina Ireland was announced as the People’s Party of Canada’s candidate in mid-June.

In May, the Green Party of Canada named former Delta city council hopeful and auto glass installer Craig DeCraene as its candidate in the upcoming federal election.

Incumbent Liberal MP Carla Qualtrough, who serves in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet as minister of public services and procurement and accessibility, was confirmed as running for re-election back in August during a Liberal Party event in East Ladner.

Former Delta school trustee candidate Randy Anderson-Fennell announced his intention to run for the NDP in this fall’s federal election. The party’s nomination meeting is set 7 p.m on July 31 at the South Delta Recreation Centre (1720 56th Street).

