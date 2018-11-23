Take-home sex doll company opens in B.C.

Kristen Dickson with Chanel, one of her business’s dolls, which can be rented for companionship. Photograph By MICHAEL POTESTIO/KTW

Warning: This article contains mature subject matter and may not be suitable for all readers.

She sits quietly with her legs crossed at the ankles, one arm draped along the armrest of the sofa.

She’s wearing a lacy, pink nightgown and her lips are a cherry red. Her eyes are a chestnut brown, but they stare right through you.

They call her Chanel and for about $350, she can be yours for the night. Her owners will be by in the morning, with her case, to pick her up.

Chanel is a sex doll — one of seven anatomically correct, TPE-silicone based dolls available to rent from House of Dolls, a new business launched by Aberdeen resident Kristen Dickson.

“It’s like an escort agency, but without prostitution and human beings involved,” said the wife and mother of two of the business venture that’s a first for Kamloops.

Dickson’s company recently received a business license from city hall to run what is considered an adult novelty item rental agency.

The website for House of Dolls, through which all orders will be made, is expected to be live this week.

In the inventory with Chanel are dolls of various ethnicities and names — Aika, Marriah, Sadie, Catanna, Portia and Zach, who is the lone male doll of the group. They consist of a metal skeletal structure covered in soft silicone flesh and Dickson purchased them from Toronto-based company Sex Doll Canada.

The hyper-realistic dolls can bend in all the appropriate places and their bodies sport a great amount of detail in areas such as the knees, clavicle, hands and feet.

They also have realistic genitalia, which, as Dickson attested, feels real.

“It feels like a real vagina other than it’s not warm,” she said of the female dolls with a laugh. “It’s quite crazy.”

While the silicone on the dolls is cool to the touch, Dickson plans to ensure each dolls is warm upon use by covering them in a heated blanket ahead of time.

She can also change their wigs and clothes to fit a customer’s desire.

The cost to rent a doll will be a nightly rate, from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m., as opposed to an hourly charge.

Dickson and her husband plan to deliver the dolls to homes and hotels as opposed to running a storefront “brothel” — a model seen with similar businesses that have only recently opened in Toronto and Vancouver.

No doll they rent out will be available two nights in a row as it will undergo a cleaning day the morning after.

While the company is licensed as a home-based business, Dickson has also rented out space downtown that will operate as a cleaning and storage facility for the dolls.

She told KTW Interior Health informed her it has no regulations for cleaning the dolls, but she noted her business will use its own in-depth cleaning procedures that includes antibacterial soap, a blacklight and a camera that can be inserted into the sexual organs to check for any foreign objects.

“I have all these special irrigators that can go into every crack and crevasse to rinse everything out,” she said, noting the cleaning process takes about two hours.

As for what to expect in terms of business, Dickson said she has been keeping an eye on a similar venture in Vancouver — Bella Dolls, which opened at the beginning of November and is constantly booked.

“I’m not afraid of not being busy, I’m afraid of being too busy, but we’re in a small town, so who knows what it will be like,” said Dickson, noting she believes there will be interest.

She anticipates the clientele will consist of many business professionals who travel frequently.

Dickson got the idea to open a sex doll rental service when her father-in-law heard of one in Toronto.

In choosing to open a similar business, Dickson said she believes the selling of sex will never go away and wants to offer people a safe, clean option that doesn’t involve the act being forced upon someone.

She started the process of opening the business about two months ago, noting she was stunned to see how lifelike the dolls were when she first laid eyes on them.

The dolls are not robotic and weigh about 70 pounds. They come in a range of heights. Zach, the male doll, stands about 5-foot-9, whereas Chanel, the Latino doll, is about 5-foot-5.

All seven dolls, along with clothing and cases, cost Dickson about $18,000.

The dolls retail on Sex Doll Canada for about $3,500 each and come with a range of customizable features from the manufacturer, such as large or small breasts and buttocks, optional teeth and shoulders that can shrug.

There’s even the option of purchasing ones that have the ability to stand on their own — a feature Dickson didn’t bother with for most of the dolls.

“It’s like, how long are they going to stand for, really,” she said with a laugh.

