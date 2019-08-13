Taiwanese tourist Ci Hong Liao was last seen entering his hotel room in Abbotsford the evening of July 4.

Taiwanese tourist last seen entering Abbotsford hotel room in early July

Police seek public’s help to locate Ci Hong Liao, 31

A man with a Taiwanese tour group has been missing since early July from Abbotsford, and police are asking for the public’s help to try to locate him.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said 31-year-old Ci Hong Liao was last seen entering his hotel room at the Best Western at 32110 Marshall Rd. on July 4 at about 11:45 p.m.

She said the guide for the group discovered that Liao, along with his luggage and other belongings, was missing from the room on July 5 at 8:30 a.m.

Bird said Liao speaks English and has no known connections to the Lower Mainland.

He was last seen wearing a thin blue jacket and either blue jeans or black pants. He is approximately 5’ 7” and 150 pounds with short black hair.

Bird said Abbotsford Police investigators are continuing to work with Citizenship and Immigration Canada, Canada Border Services Agency, BC Missing Persons Centre, and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office.

Anyone with information on Liao’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd) or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

ALSO READ: Elderly woman with severe dementia missing in Chilliwack

ALSO READ: Mother of missing man enlists hikers to search Chilliwack mountain


newsroom@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey RCMP searching for missing 52-year-old Hispanic man

Just Posted

Businessman sues over tweets regarding his connection to Surrey mayor, policing plan

Bob Cheema claims Brian Young damaged his reputation with series of tweets alleging backroom dealings

‘Very surreal’: Surrey students help design space colony in NASA-backed competition

Local teens were part of the victorious team at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in July

Museum of Surrey, Surrey Fire Service announce sensory-friendly initiatives

Museum to hold sensory-friendly hours, firefighters to be equipped with sensory kits

Surrey councillor slams mayor’s policing plan for reducing mental health officers

Locke says it’s ‘unconscionable” that proposed ‘Mental Health Team’ in new force calls for just 11 officers

‘Suspicious’ meat left in North Delta park prompts police warning

Meat has been dumped near the 63rd Avenue trail entrance four times in the last 30 days

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

Abbotsford Airshow a success despite stubborn weather, says spokesperson

Early estimates show significant drop in attendence from last year

First rainbow crosswalks in Chilliwack add colour to First Nations commercial land

Squiala First Nation demonstrates inclusivity by painting two rainbow crosswalks in shopping plaza

Photographer captures Perseid meteor shower over Shuswap

Six hours spent capturing hundreds of meteors streaking across night sky

BMX rider dies after jumping off Vancouver seawall in stunt gone wrong

It’s believed he was attempting a bike stunt when he jumped off the third level of the seawall

Popular Playland ride The Beast shut down after malfunctioning

The rid had some kind of mechanical issue, causing a loud noise and oil to leak onto guests

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

The 2019 PNE Fair: What’s new, what’s not and when to visit

Music, rides, food and more for two-plus weeks in East Van, starting Saturday

Another teen mourned in Greater Victoria after suspected overdose

Meanwhile, still no answer one year after suspected overdose death of area teen Dorrian Wright

Most Read