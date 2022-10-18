Tahltan president Chad Norman Day (third from the right) stands with Minister of Forests Katrine Conroy (fourth from the right) and others in Victoria on Oct. 18, 2022. The parties struck a deal to develop a wildlife regime to protect Tahltan wildlife, culture and way of being. (B.C. Government photo)

Tahltan president Chad Norman Day (third from the right) stands with Minister of Forests Katrine Conroy (fourth from the right) and others in Victoria on Oct. 18, 2022. The parties struck a deal to develop a wildlife regime to protect Tahltan wildlife, culture and way of being. (B.C. Government photo)

Tahltan Central Government and province of B.C. agree to create wildlife stewardship program

The program will have joint wildlife governance, management and data collection.

The Tahltan Central Government and the Province of B.C. have struck a deal to develop a wildlife regime to protect Tahltan wildlife, culture and way of being.

The agreement, known as the Tahltan Central Government – British Columbia Accord on Wildlife Management, will have joint wildlife governance, management and data collection.

Joint wildlife governance is possible under Section 7 of the 2019 Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

“The Tahltan Nation’s identity and the essence of who we are as a distinct society is connected to our land. We are the land. We are our wildlife,” said Tahltan president Chad Norman Day.

The project will focus on the restoration of the caribou population and the management of predators, among other things, according to a press release.

READ MORE: New Tahltan program targets wolves, grizzlies to protect ungulates

On June 6, 2022, Skeena Resources Ltd, through the Province and the Tahltan Central government, reached an agreement on the proposed Eskay Creek gold-silver project, located in Tahltan Territory. It will be the first mining project to have permits authorized by an Indigenous government.

Tahltan Territory is 95,933 square kilometres or the equivalent of 11 per cent of the province of British Columbia.

“Tahltans have reiterated that there will be no world-class mining in our territory without world-class wildlife management and stewardship,” Day said. “We have been standing up for our rights as Tahltan people, demanding respect for our knowledge and values, and fighting for our future generations.”


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BREAKING: RCMP officer killed on duty in Burnaby
Next story
Ex-Kelowna nurse who ran for PPC faces hearing for racism, anti-COVID remarks

Just Posted

Volunteers pack meals for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s Mobile Meals program. CCK is expanding its program to add clients after White Rock Meals On Wheels closed down after 51 years. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Community Kitchen expanding its Mobile Meals program

Students of Surrey Schools Welcome Centre with Canucks mascot Fin at the game on Oct. 7, 2022. (Photo: surreyschools.ca)
Free ‘suite’ welcome at Canucks game for new-to-Canada students in Surrey school program

Lord Tweedsmuir faced off against New Westminster under the lights Oct. 14 in the first-ever night game at the Cloverdale high school. LT won the game 36-28. (Photo submitted: Brien Gemmell)
Lord Tweedsmuir plays first ever night game on the high school’s football field

TEASER PHOTO
INTERVIEW: Mary Walsh talks about coming to Surrey with comedy show long-delayed by COVID