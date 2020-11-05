Swoop flight into Abbotsford has COVID-19 exposure

A flight into Abbotsford had a COVID-19 exposure on Monday (Nov. 2), according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (CDC).

The agency indicates on its website that the flight involved was Swoop flight 109 from Hamilton to Abbotsford, rows 15 to 21.

The CDC advises that anyone who was on the flight to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Passengers on domestic flights are not required to self-isolate, but those who have travelled outside of Canada are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon their arrival.

Passengers seated on a plane with a case of COVID-19 that was later identified are no longer directly notified of their potential exposure. Instead, anyone who has travelled is asked to monitor the CDC website.

Passengers seated in the affected rows are considered to be at higher risk of exposure due to their proximity to the case.

