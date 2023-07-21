Swifties, Blue Jays fans wait hours at Canada-U.S. border for big weekend in Seattle

Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Swift’s Canadian fans were left heartbroken and confused this week as they tried to understand why the pop superstar seems prepared to skip their country on her Eras Tour. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/George Walker IV

Fans of both Taylor Swift and baseball have at least one thing in common this Friday afternoon (July 21), as they are both stuck in traffic at Canada-U.S. border crossings, attempting to make it to Seattle, Wash. for their respective weekend plans.

Taylor Swift will be headlining Lumen Field in Seattle this Saturday and Sunday night, with many B.C. swifties taking the opportunity to cross the border and see the singer live, as no Canadian dates have been announced yet.

In other words, it’s a big weekend in Seattle and the borders are definitely seeing the result of that.

Peace Arch Border crossing at Douglas live cam shows heavy traffic as many vehicles wait to cross into U.S. (screenshot)

Local swifties who got a head start on their weekend plans of seeing Taylor Swift live at Lumen Field in the Seattle stop of The Eras Tour got hit with backed-up traffic, with some taking to Twitter with their experiences. The musical fans are not the only ones crossing the border, however. Baseball fans are also heading to the same city to catch the Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners games, which are starting tonight.

Both groups took to social media to share their experiences, many waiting more than two hours to cross the border.

Border wait times are even worse in person. Took 2 hours to move 1.5 km at the truck crossing. And there’s still another 1.5 km to go. That’s what happens when Blue Jays and Taylor Swift are in #Seattle. pic.twitter.com/QXuhjn37l0 — Angela Jung 鄭穎君 (@AngelaJungCTV) July 21, 2023

Wish me luck today. I need to cross the Border. Taylor Swift and the Blue Jay's are in Seattle this weekend. The busiest Border Crossing in Canada is about to be even busier. My worry is how long I'll have to wait just to even get to the Nexus Lane. @CityNewsTraffic pic.twitter.com/T7oQVupXb0 — Brad Atchison (@Brad604) July 21, 2023

Being a Canadian swiftie is rough out here….2 hr border wait time😭😭 — e (@canadaswifts) July 21, 2023

The border wait times are already like 4x longer than it normally is 😬 — Vivian (Taylor’s Version) (@allyouwantedts) July 21, 2023

@SobiaMoman

sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConcertsseattleSurreyWhite Rock