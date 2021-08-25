Swastika symbol drawn on Surrey election sign ‘intolerable,’ candidate says

Photo posted to the Twitter account of Surrey Centre candidate Randeep Sarai, the Liberal incumbent in the riding.

Someone drew a swastika on a federal election sign in Surrey.

Randeep Sarai, the Liberal Party incumbent candidate in Surrey Centre, posted a photo of it to his Twitter account on Wednesday (Aug. 25).

It appears someone drew the Nazi symbol on the sign with a black marker.

“I am disappointed to see that one of my signs was defaced, yesterday in #SurreyCentre,” Sarai posted.

“This behaviour is intolerable. I deplore this sort of anti-Semitic behaviour, I know my neighbours will join me in calling it out. Let’s move forward with kindness and constructive discussion.”

On the social media platform, reaction was mixed.

“Sorry this happened to you, Randeep. Tasteless and unacceptable,” replied @hasanjuma.

“Uggh. I honestly don’t recognize Canada anymore. This is awful,” added @SilveryCurls.

“The graffiti is accusing the Liberals of being segregationist and discriminatory,” theorized @gilmore_scout

“This isn’t anti Semitic. It is not ‘pro nazi’. Who ever is doing this is calling the liberal party Nazi’s,” posted @BigMarkBrown.

“It’s probably not towards you but the Liberal Party,” posted @nataliae_a_j41. “But I’m sorry this occurred. It’s not right in any context.”

“Defacing campaign signs is deplorable, no matter the political candidate,” added @cflamesfan. “Thought of the day. What could ALL political parties do better to stop pitting people against each other? Campaign on policies and not division?”

In South Surrey earlier Wednesday, a quiet residential street quickly turned into a chaotic scene, with some people screaming obscenities as Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and South Surrey-White Rock candidate Gordie Hogg made a campaign stop.

