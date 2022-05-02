Driver sought after SUV takes out power in White Rock

Emergency crews are on Buena Vista Avenue in White Rock after an SUV crashed into a hydro pole. (Ric Wallace photo) Emergency crews are on Buena Vista Avenue in White Rock after an SUV crashed into a hydro pole. (Ric Wallace photo) Emergency crews are on Buena Vista Avenue in White Rock after an SUV crashed into a hydro pole. (Ric Wallace photo)

A handful of White Rock residents are without power this morning and police are looking for at least one individual after an SUV crashed into a power pole on Buena Vista Avenue.

Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls said the incident happened in the 15000-block of Buena Vista at approximately 7:30 a.m. Monday (May 2).

“Witnesses observed the driver flee the scene,” Pauls told Peace Arch News.

“The investigation into the identity of the driver continues and if anyone has witnessed the collision or anyone leaving the scene that may have been involved, please call the White Rock RCMP.”

According to information at bchydro.com, 20 customers were left without power as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information that could help the police investigation is asked to call the detachment’s non-emergency line at 778-545-4800.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

RCMPWhite Rock