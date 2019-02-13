A Land Rover had to be towed out of a sink hole when a water pipe burst beneath a Langley City parking lot. (photo Trevor Hopton)

VIDEO: SUV freed from Langley sinkhole

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

A sinkhole temporarily swallowed a Land Rover at a Langley business parking lot on Wednesday morning.

A water main near the CKF plant in the 19800 block of 57A Avenue caused a major hole to appear in the asphalt, dunking the Land Rover.

Once the water main was shut off, the vehicle was hauled out with no apparent damage.

“It wasn’t that hard to get it out,’ said tow truck driver Kevin Rice.

“Just going out and getting wet.”

Rice said the doors of the SUV were closed at the time, which kept the water out.

The owner was able to drive the Land Rover away.

READ ALSO: City’s largest employer expands

A CKF manager at the scene, who declined to be identified, was unable to say what effect shutting the water off would have on the plant, which is the largest employer in Langley City with more than 150 staff..

Originally incorporated in 1933, CKF makes moulded pulp and foam products, such as disposable plates, egg and fruit cartons.

It is Canada’s largest manufacturer of single use plates, under the Royal Chinet brand name.

 

A burst water main flooded a parking lot at the CKF plant in Langley City, creating a sinkhole that a Land Rover fell into. Black Press Media photo

Previous story
One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort
Next story
Canadian study links teenage pot use to increased risk of suicidal behaviour

Just Posted

Cloverdale neighbourhood’s last acreage slated for subdivision

Neighbour, environmentalist express concern for wildlife

VIDEO: SUV freed from Langley sinkhole

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Sales of Surrey-brewed beer help bar/restaurant employees deal with mental health issues

Russell Brewing’s Belgian Table Beer made in partnership with Mind the Bar non-profit

North Surrey rec centre opens as extreme weather shelter

City OKs more civic space to be used, after opening clubhouse for homeless to sleep in at Tom Binnie Park

Squatters may have been sheltering in Surrey barn before it burned down Tuesday night

Firefighters say nobody was injured in the single-alarm fire, in the 14000-block of 60A Avenue

VIDEO: White Rock family enters hot housing market with igloo

Snow home located off Marine Drive

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Dog from Iran that had acid thrown in face has successful surgery in Vancouver

When Mugsy was 40 days old somebody threw acidic cleaner on her face outside at her home in Iran

One person dead after trailer fire in Coquitlam

Police say the fire does not appear to involve foul play

Snowfall warning ends, but Fraser Valley schools remain closed

Environment Canada still calling for flurries into the end of the week

First comes Tinder, then marriage: UBC professor examines online dating

Psychology professor at UBCO examines romantic relationships in the age of online dating

Most Read