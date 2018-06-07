SUV careens into hillside White Rock home

A mechanical failure may have led this Ford Explorer to careen into a Fir Street home Wednesday night. (Aaron Hinks photo)

One man was taken to hospital with a head laceration Wednesday evening after the SUV he was driving careened into a White Rock home.

Deputy fire Chief Ed Wolfe told Peace Arch News Thursday that the incident unfolded just before 11 p.m. at the corner of Victoria Avenue and Fir Street. The SUV came to rest embedded in the front door and garage of a home located just east of the intersection, on the south side of Victoria Avenue.

Three people were home at the time – two upstairs and one in the basement – however, none were injured, Wolfe said.

They were, however, “definitely surprised” by the unexpected visitor.

The residents stayed elsewhere, and Wolfe said a structural assessment is to be conducted to determine if the home is safe to return to.

“We advised (the residents) that until an assessment could be done it would be best to leave the home,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe added that police are investigating, however, “there’s nothing suspicious at this point.”

“My crews tell me that the driver was indicating he had some sort of brake… mechanical failure.”