Suspicious behaviour of North Delta driver leads to arrest, charges

Jason Allan Gross, 39, of Chilliwack is facing six charges relating to the incident

A Chilliwack man is facing a half dozen charges after being found driving a stolen vehicle in North Delta.

According to a Delta Police Department press release, a new recruit and their field training officer were doing proactive patrols “in late August” when they observed a motorcycle travelling down 80th Avenue back up and the driver waive for police to go in front of him.

“While courteous driving is always appreciated, our officers didn’t get the impression that this was the likely aim. So the officers passed the driver, circled back and found the same motorcycle, and ran the licence plate. It came back as stolen,” Insp. Guy Leeson, head of the DPD’s patrol services, said in a press release.

When the driver, who was accompanied by a passenger, turned on 75A Avenue, the officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, the driver didn’t stop and instead accelerated, swerving around vehicles stopped at the intersection before losing control and laying the bike down on its side.

Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody, and an ambulance was called for the passenger who indicated they had suffered injuries. Emergency Health Services also examined the driver roadside and determined he was okay. The hospital later determined the passenger had only very minor injuries.

During the arrest, police found identity documents that had been left in a vehicle stolen days earlier in Delta, along with other stolen IDs and a variety of tools.

Jason Allan Gross, 39, of Chilliwack is facing six charges relating to the incident: possession of stolen property (a Yamaha street motorcycle), possession of a stolen licence plate, possession of stolen identity documents, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, and possession of motor vehicle break-in tools.

Gross is currently in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Sept. 13.

“As is often the way, sometimes a relatively minor incident can lead to a more significant investigation,” Leeson said. “That’s why we try to make sure our front line officers have plenty of time to do proactive patrols.”



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaNorth DeltaPolice