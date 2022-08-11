Suspects remain unknown in reported bear-spray attack in South Surrey

A South Surrey neighbourhood is the latest location added to the recent string of bear-spray attacks throughout the province.
Surrey RCMP received a report on Sunday (Aug. 7) night of a robbery, involving two suspects and the use of weapons. This incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. in the 1600-block of 136 Street.
Allegedly, two individuals “stole a backpack and deployed bear spray prior to fleeing the area,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn told Peace Arch News, adding that a BB gun was also involved.
Police responded to the report with a service dog and attempted to locate the suspects, which they were unable to do.
Munn states that the investigation is ongoing, with police still working to determine the identity of the suspects.
