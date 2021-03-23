Suspects arrested in alleged armed robbery in Surrey

Police two males ‘flagged down a passing vehicle, under the pretense of needing assistance’

Surrey RCMP say two suspects in an alleged armed robbery in Surrey have been arrested.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Sunday (March 21), police were called to a report of a robbery near 57th Avenue and 148th Street for a call that “two unknown males flagged down a passing vehicle, under the pretense of needing assistance,” according to a release from Surrey RCMP Corporal Joanie Sidhu.

Sidhu said the suspects are “alleged to have produced a weapon and stole the victim’s personal property.”

The suspects, she said, then left in a “nearby” vehicle. The Surrey RCMP Gang Enforcement Team “immediately” broadcasted details about the incident to other Lower Mainland police agencies.

Sidhu said one hour later, the suspects were arrested by the Burnaby RCMP Gang Enforcement Team in the 7700-block of 18th Avenue.

She added Surrey RCMP took custody of the suspects, who remained in custody until they were due in court this morning.

The victim in the robbery, Sidhu said, was “physically unharmed,” but it was a “distressing incident for them” and victim services is working with them.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



