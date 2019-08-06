Police officers stand in a cordoned-off portion of the parking lot at Southpoint Exchange in South Surrey, in front of a drive-thru lane where one man was shot and killed in what RCMP are calling a targeted incident last Friday. (Nick Greenizan photo)

Suspects appear in court after Hells Angel murdered in South Surrey

Calvin Powery-Hooker, 20, and Nathan De Jong, 21, are facing first-degree murder charges

The two young men accused of killing a Hells Angel in South Surrey last Friday made their first court appearance Tuesday morning.

Calvin Powery-Hooker, 20, and Nathan De Jong, 21, are facing first-degree murder charges for the shooting death of Suminder ‘Ali’ Grewal, 43.

Both accused appeared in Surrey Provincial Court by video, which was difficult to see from the public viewing gallery.

Powery-Hooker was wearing what looked like a grey T-shirt and appeared to have a beard and a dark complexion, while De Jong was wearing a similar T-shirt and appeared to have a goatee.

The brief hearing was put over until Aug. 27 so the accused could obtain legal counsel.

Grewal was shot dead at 9:20 a.m. Aug. 2, while he was sitting in his Dodge Viper in the Southpoint Exchange shopping centre’s Starbucks drive-thru, which is shared between Starbucks and Envision Financial in the 3000-block of 152 Street.

According to police, two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and then on foot. Powery-Hooker and De Jong were arrested later that day.

Police said that Grewal was a “well-established member of an organized crime group.”

Following his death, social media accounts associated with the Hells Angels posted memorial posts about the biker. Another photograph, published on the Facebook account belonging to the late Hells Angel Chad Wilson, which since appears to have been removed, shows Grewal posing with other members of the club.

Wilson was murdered last November. His body was found face-down under the Golden Ears Bridge in Maple Ridge.

He was also 43 years old.

Both bikers belonged to the Hardside chapter, which is the club’s newest chapter in B.C.

According to the official Hells Angels website, the Hardside chapter was established in 2017.

