Suspected impaired driver collides with Vancouver police cruiser

Two officers sent to hospital with minor injuries

Two police officers were injured after their cruiser collided with a suspected impaired driver early Tuesday morning in Vancouver’s West End.

The two officers were responding to a robbery call in a marked police car with emergency lights on just after 2 a.m., Sgt. Jason Robillard said.

The cruiser was headed south on Denman Street when a grey 2007 Acura driving west on Alberni Street pulled out in front of it at the intersection.

The crash sent the Acura onto the sidewalk and into a restaurant patio. Both the Acura and the cruiser were seriously damaged.

The two officers were sent to hospital with minor injuries, and have since been released.

The 29-year-old woman behind the wheel of the Acura is being investigated for impaired driving.

She was not hurt and was the only person in that car.

