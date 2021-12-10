White Rock RCMP say a suspected drug-impaired driver may be facing criminal charges. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)

White Rock RCMP say a suspected drug-impaired driver may be facing criminal charges. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)

Suspected drug-impaired driver nabbed in White Rock

Police say criminal charges are a possible outcome

A Vancouver driver spotted heading the wrong way up White Rock’s Everall Street this week was handed a 24-hour suspension and may be criminally charged as a result.

Const. Chantal Sears said officers conducting evening patrols on Dec. 9 came across the wrong-way driver in the 1300-block of Everall.

A vehicle was “driving towards him on the wrong side of the street,” Sears notes in a news release issued Friday (Dec. 10).

While the 43-year-old driver blew under the legal limit for alcohol, the officer wasn’t convinced that he wasn’t impaired.

“Given his other physical symptomology an officer trained as a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) was asked to attend,” the release continues.

READ MORE: White Rock police focus on drug, alcohol impairment this holiday season

Following an evaluation that consisted of sobriety tests; taking blood pressure, body temperature, pulse and other “clinical indicators”; and measuring the driver’s pupil size in different lighting conditions, “the DRE officer determined that the driver was impaired and that the impairment was a result of one or more category of drugs.”

A urine sample was also demanded, and once toxicology results are returned, charges may be laid.

White Rock RCMP announced earlier this month that it had boosted its contingent of officers trained as drug-recognition experts, and that they would be putting an increased focus on drug-impaired driving this holiday season.

Friday’s release notes that a refusal to undergo the evaluation or failure to provide a bodily-fluid sample “will result in criminal charges that have the same, or greater, penalties as driving while impaired by alcohol.”

In addition to the 24-hour suspension, the driver’s vehicle was impounded.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

impaired drivingRCMPWhite Rock

Previous story
Social media all abuzz after Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum charged with public mischief
Next story
BC Ferries cancels Friday night sailings due to strong winds in forecast

Just Posted

Shari Iler and Cole Izsak stand outside Robin’s Nest in Cloverdale. Robin’s Nest is a recovery home for women, which Iszak recently opened Sept. 1. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
New recovery home for women offering hope and a new start

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum on July 22, 2021 in Surrey, B.C. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
TIMELINE: Here’s a breakdown on Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum being charged

Volunteers pack Christmas food hampers for needy families in December, 2020 in the Alice McKay Building. This year the Cloverdale Community Kitchen is still looking for volunteers to help pack hampers. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Christmas hamper program still looking for volunteers

White Rock RCMP say a suspected drug-impaired driver may be facing criminal charges. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)
Suspected drug-impaired driver nabbed in White Rock