Suspected drug dealer calls Victoria-area RCMP after being robbed

Police investigating three individuals after the April 28 incident

Police are investigating three individuals after a suspected drug dealer called West Shore RCMP to report having drugs and cash stolen in Colwood. (Black Press Media file photo)

The West Shore RCMP is investigating after a suspected drug dealer called police to report being robbed of drugs and cash in Colwood.

On April 28, West Shore RCMP received a call from an 18-year-old man who said he was bear sprayed and robbed near the bus loop at West Shore Parks and Recreation on Island Highway in Colwood.

READ ALSO: 25 firearms, significant amount of cocaine seized in West Shore RCMP drug bust

Investigators answered the call and found out the complainant was a suspected drug dealer who was allegedly selling Xanax pills at the time of the robbery. According to West Shore RCMP, the man described being jumped by two male suspects who stole the pills and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police found the suspects a short time later after they used the stolen money to buy liquor. The teen boys, who were 15 and 19 years old, were arrested and the Xanax pills, liquor and bear spray were seized by police.

The investigation into all parties involved is ongoing.

The local detachment has increased patrols throughout the West Shore and is asking members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour right away at 250-474-2264 or 911 in the event of an emergency.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP seek family who may have seen man expose himself at Thetis Lake

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Colwood,DrugsWestshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Transit police look for suspect after woman punched in face multiple times on SkyTrain
Next story
Surrey seeing ‘strong compliance’ with pandemic guidelines, city manager says

Just Posted

First-responders motorcade in Surrey to remember Nova Scotia shooting victims

Multi-agency motorcade to roll from Guildford to Green Timbers on Thursday, April 30

Delta woman wins $500,000 in Daily Grand lotto

Jolene Keith won the secondary prize in the Monday, April 20 draw after purchasing a ticket online

BREAKING: New COVID-19 cases at Langley seniors facility and Surrey long term care facility

Fraser Health says a staffer at Langley Lodge tested positive

Friday-night ‘Online Kitchen Party’ to feature Surrey’s Pat Chessell

May 1 performance on Surrey Civic Theatres’ Facebook page

VIDEO: South Surrey duckling rescue was ‘meant to be’

Shaunna Kelsey recruited her husband’s help after a trio of ducklings disappeared down a storm drain

B.C.’s COVID-19 economic plan next week, John Horgan says

State of emergency extended another for two weeks

Government seeks to seize Fraser Valley farm where guns, grenades found

Police raided the rural property in 2017 after tailing a stolen car there

Suspected drug dealer calls Victoria-area RCMP after being robbed

Police investigating three individuals after the April 28 incident

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Transit police look for suspect after woman punched in face multiple times on SkyTrain

Woman’s head was also violently slammed into SkyTrain seats

London Drugs to create ‘Local Central’ aisle for small businesses to sell products

Small businesses in Western Canada are invited to immediately submit products for consideration

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

Workers at two more Lower Mainland poultry facilities test positive for COVID-19

Yarrow’s Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry and Port Coquitlam’s Sofina Foods have new cases

Thor the dog a viral Okanagan sensation

Local photographer snaps shots of pooch, shares amid COVID-19 for smiles

Most Read