Seized drugs in a photo released Tuesday by Surrey RCMP.

Suspected drug dealer busted during police check on Surrey street

The driver, an adult male, has been released pending further investigation

Surrey RCMP say drugs and cash were seized after a “suspicious vehicle” was stopped near the intersection of 132nd Street and 88th Avenue last Thursday (April 23).

At around 9 p.m., Surrey Gang Enforcement Team members arrested the driver for possession for the purpose of trafficking.

“Subsequent investigation led to the discovery of a large quantity of suspected illicit drugs, including crack cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine,” police said in a news release Tuesday. “Police also located and seized $5,220 in cash, a number of cell phones, packaging, and other paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.”

The driver, an adult male, has been released pending further investigation, police say, and no charges have been laid at this time.

“This seizure is another example of the positive results we are seeing by aggressively targeting drug trafficking in Surrey,” Staff Sergeant Ryan Element stated. “The illicit drug trade is at the core of gang activity and violent crime throughout the Lower Mainland. We will continue to seek out drug traffickers and send a clear message that they aren’t welcome in our community.”

Those with information about suspected drug activity, or any other crime, can call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, for an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey woman accused of breaking into nurse’s locker, stealing wallet
Next story
Violent crime dropped nine per cent in Surrey, RCMP says

Just Posted

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Violent crime dropped nine per cent in Surrey, RCMP says

That’s according to first-quarter stats for 2020, which also indicate four per cent drop in Criminal Code offences

South Surrey denture clinic producing ear-protectors for frontline workers during COVID-19 pandemic

Envision Denture Centre’s 3-D printer can create 48 protectors in an hour

Suspected drug dealer busted during police check on Surrey street

The driver, an adult male, has been released pending further investigation

Surrey woman accused of breaking into nurse’s locker, stealing wallet

Taylor Minion, 19, is charged with break-and-enter, theft under $5,000, using a credit card obtained in the commission of an offence, and fraud under $5,000.

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

Nova Scotia gunman acquired police car last fall

51-year-old gunman killed 22 people

Canada predicts 3,800 total deaths by early May, as COVID-19 spreads in vulnerable groups

Total cases could be between 53,196 and 66,385 by May 5

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

COVID-19: B.C. schools expanding video classes, lending computers

20,000 teachers set up for Zoom, print materials distributed

LandlordBC calls for province to increase COVID-19 rent supplement

Many renters are paying more than 30 per cent of their income on rent, making $300-$500 too low, association says

Feds to move salmon over Big Bar landslide with fish cannon along Fraser River

Water levels rising now after months of drilling and blasting at the Big Bar site north of Lillooet

Trudeau says COVID-19 curve is beginning to flatten; more PPE on the way for provinces

Prime minister reminds Canadians they’re not out of the woods yet

COVID-19: Food trucks free to set up at selected B.C. truck pullouts

No provincial fees for using rest areas, weigh scales

Most Read