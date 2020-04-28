Suspected drug dealer busted during police check on Surrey street

The driver, an adult male, has been released pending further investigation

Surrey RCMP say drugs and cash were seized after a “suspicious vehicle” was stopped near the intersection of 132nd Street and 88th Avenue last Thursday (April 23).

At around 9 p.m., Surrey Gang Enforcement Team members arrested the driver for possession for the purpose of trafficking.

“Subsequent investigation led to the discovery of a large quantity of suspected illicit drugs, including crack cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine,” police said in a news release Tuesday. “Police also located and seized $5,220 in cash, a number of cell phones, packaging, and other paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.”

The driver, an adult male, has been released pending further investigation, police say, and no charges have been laid at this time.

“This seizure is another example of the positive results we are seeing by aggressively targeting drug trafficking in Surrey,” Staff Sergeant Ryan Element stated. “The illicit drug trade is at the core of gang activity and violent crime throughout the Lower Mainland. We will continue to seek out drug traffickers and send a clear message that they aren’t welcome in our community.”

Those with information about suspected drug activity, or any other crime, can call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, for an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.