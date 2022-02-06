Suspected bomb found at Surrey Memorial Hospital was fake, police say

Surrey RCMP confirmed that a bomb scare at Surrey Memorial Hospital Saturday afternoon was a hoax.

Police told Peace Arch News Sunday that RCMP were called to the hospital after staff discovered what they believed to be an explosive device.

Police hospital staff noticed a tile had been moved inside one of the bathrooms. Upon closer inspection, staff located a device that appeared to be a bomb.

RCMP’s specialized Explosive Disposal Unit attended the hospital and destroyed the device. Staff Sgt. Tyner Gillis confirmed that the device was not an explosive, however the incident did pose a “huge public safety risk.”

“It created a massive disruption to critical infrastructure, that being the hospital,” Gillis said.

RCMP encourage the public to contact police immediately if they find a suspicious device, package, or possible explosive.