Suspected bomb found at Surrey Memorial Hospital was fake, police say

Hoax posed a public safey risk, police said

Surrey Memorial Hospital emergency department entrance in March, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey Memorial Hospital emergency department entrance in March, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey RCMP confirmed that a bomb scare at Surrey Memorial Hospital Saturday afternoon was a hoax.

Police told Peace Arch News Sunday that RCMP were called to the hospital after staff discovered what they believed to be an explosive device.

Police hospital staff noticed a tile had been moved inside one of the bathrooms. Upon closer inspection, staff located a device that appeared to be a bomb.

RCMP’s specialized Explosive Disposal Unit attended the hospital and destroyed the device. Staff Sgt. Tyner Gillis confirmed that the device was not an explosive, however the incident did pose a “huge public safety risk.”

“It created a massive disruption to critical infrastructure, that being the hospital,” Gillis said.

RCMP encourage the public to contact police immediately if they find a suspicious device, package, or possible explosive.

Previous story
Trucks, crowds at Canada anti-vaccination protests exaggerated
Next story
Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency over protests

Just Posted

Surrey Memorial Hospital emergency department entrance in March, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Suspected bomb found at Surrey Memorial Hospital was fake, police say

RCMP Emergency Response Team took one man into custody after a standoff at a Surrey home Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan photos)
One man taken into custody after reported standoff at Surrey home

Police were on scene of a shooting n the 16400-block of 86B Avenue in Fleetwood on Saturday (Feb. 5, 2022). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Shots fired into Surrey house

Kerry-Lynne Findlay said that divisions within the Conservative Party have been exaggerated. File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No Conservative leadership crisis – South Surrey-White Rock MP