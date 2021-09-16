Suspect who sewed ‘a pocket into their undies’ for hiding drugs among 4 arrested in Surrey

Surrey RCMP says its gang team made several arrests and seizures in Newton and Guildford in a one-week period. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)

In one-week period, RCMP arrest 4 alleged drug traffickers

The gang enforcement team is “continuing its unrelenting strategic approach to criminal activity” in the city, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha.

In a one-week period, Sangha said, officers arrested four alleged drug traffickers, a “catalytic converter thief, and seized five crime-related vehicles.”

She said between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1, Surrey RCMP Gang Enforcement Team started five “significant” investigations because of “proactive traffic stops.”

Four of those investigations, she said, are tied to alleged drug trafficking where officers found “pre-packaged illicit drugs hidden in the suspect’s underwear.” Sangha added one suspect had “gone so far as to sew a pocket into their undies, specifically for hiding illicit drugs.”

In total, officers seized 11 grams of methamphetamine, 31 grams of cocaine, 7.81 grams of fentanyl and more than $8,000 in cash, she said. Four vehicles were seized as offence-related property.

Sangha said the fifth investigation started after officers pulled over a driver for a driving infraction and “during their interaction with the driver, officers noted several catalytic converters inside the vehicle.”

“While attempting to prove ownership of the catalytic converters via cell phone pictures, the driver allegedly showed officers images of the vehicle parts being stolen,” she explained. “He was arrested for possession of stolen property.”

Sangha said officers also found 1.3 kilograms of suspected Doda powder. A vehicle was also seized.

All five investigations are ongoing, she noted, and charges have not yet been laid.


