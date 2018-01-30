Suspect who allegedly bear-maced RCMP officer arrested in Cloverdale residence

Search warrant carried out with help of armoured personnel carrier in Cloverdale on Jan. 26

A large RCMP presence rolled through the streets of west Cloverdale last Friday afternoon (Jan. 26), in response to a bear mace incident that occurred the day before.

On Thursday evening, a police officer was bear-maced during a traffic stop in the 8400-block of 132 Avenue. According to Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann, the officer sustained no injuries other than the “transient effects of pepper spray.”

The suspect escaped while the officer was “temporarily blinded” by the bear mace, fleeing on foot and triggering a “huge response” from Surrey RCMP, including traffic closures in the area.

RCMP received information that the suspect was in a residence in the 6300-block of 167B Street in Cloverdale. On Friday afternoon around 3 p.m., Surrey RCMP executed a search warrant. Officers entered a Cloverdale residence, arrested the suspect and searched for evidence related to the bear mace incident.

According to Schumann, the house was surrounded with assistance from the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team and the suspect “surrendered himself without incident.”

The ERT team brought an armoured personnel carrier with them, which caused concern among several residents of the neighbourhood who were watching the warrant be carried out.

“There was no risk to the public, just [to] the police,” said Schumann.

—with files from Amy Reid



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Several RCMP vehicles responded. (Frank Wakelin)