Yun Lu Li, right, is one of two suspects accused of the murder of 39-year-old Tyler Pratt, left. (Instagram)

Suspect wanted for murder of B.C. man returned to Canada following arrest in Europe

Yun Lu Li, 25, was extradited into the country Monday and appeared in court the following day

One of two suspects in the murder of former B.C. resident Tyler Pratt has been returned to Canada.

Toronto’s Yun “Lucy” Lu Li, 25, was extradited into the country Monday (July 12) after her arrest in Budapest, Hungary. She appeared in court the following day, July 13, according to Hamilton Police.

Li was first arrested on June 12 alongside 28-year-old Oliver Karafa in connection with the first-degree murder of Pratt and the attempted murder of an unidentified woman. Both were shot on Feb. 28.

Police responded shortly after 7:15 p.m. and found the body of 39-year-old Pratt and a 26-year-old female suffering from serious injuries in an industrial area east of Hamilton, Ontario. The victims reportedly knew each other.

Within 24-hours of the alleged shooting, Li and Karafa fled to Eastern Europe, where Karafa continues to fight the extradition process.

The female victim has since been released from the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Det. David Tsuchida at 905-546-4123.

No information behind the motive of the shooting has been shared by police.

RELATED: B.C. man dead, woman seriously injured after shooting in Hamilton, Ont.

