Suspect wanted after toonies fraud costs B.C. banks $30,000

Each roll of 25 coins was worth $50 and the Mounties say they were exchanged between March and May

Police say 17 banks in British Columbia were defrauded of more than $30,000 over a three-month period by a suspect who allegedly passed off washers as toonies hidden in coin rolls.

North Vancouver RCMP say the alleged scam involved the exchange of bills for more than 600 rolls of what were presented to the banks as $2 coins.

Each roll of 25 coins was worth $50 and the Mounties say they were exchanged between March and May.

Although the rolls appeared legitimate, police allege only the toonies at the end of each roll were real and the remainder of the roll contained metal washers.

After an investigation that spanned several municipalities, the RCMP say a report was submitted and the B.C. Prosecution Service issued an arrest warrant on Sept. 19.

Police say 43-year-old Terrelle Talbot, who is of no fixed address but is originally from Nova Scotia, is wanted on 17 counts of criminal fraud over $5,000.

The Canadian Press

