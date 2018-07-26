A suspect allegedly stole $40 worth of ice cream from the Nicol Street 7-Eleven yesterday. NANAIMO CRIME STOPPERS/Twitter photo

Suspect steals ice cream on hot day in B.C.

Several tubs of ice cream taken from 7-Eleven in Nanaimo

We all scream for ice cream, even alleged thieves.

A suspect stole $40 worth of ice cream from the 7-Eleven on Nicol Street yesterday.

“It’s a great day for ice cream, but you still have to pay for it,” noted Nanaimo Crime Stoppers in a Tweet yesterday.

According to an e-mail from Nanaimo RCMP, the incident happened Wednesday at about 8:45 a.m.

The suspect entered the store, “began stuffing ice cream tubs into the red bag he was carrying,” then ran out.

He is described as a First Nations man and at the time of the incident, he was wearing a grey shirt, dark-coloured pants and his red bag had Budweiser branding.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

editor@nanaimobulletin.com
