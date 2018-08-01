Richmond RCMP say they are looking for this man in connection with an alleged assault in June. (Richmond RCMP handout)

Suspect sought in Richmond Stanley Cup brawl

A man was hit with a chair at a pub in June

One man is facing assault-related charges as police search for another suspect in an assault at a Richmond pub.

RCMP said Wednesday the charges are in connection to a fight at a pub in the 10,000 block of No. 3 Road on June 7.

“A heated altercation reportedly occurred between patrons during the viewing Game 5 of the Stanley Cup finals,” according to police.

A 57-year-old Richmond man was hit with a chair by one person and struck in the face by a second one. He suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Alistair Charles Newman, 62, of Richmond, is now facing charges of assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon, in connection with the chair-hitting.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the second suspect, described as a bald or balding, heavyset Caucasian man wearing a green T-shirt, black windbreaker and jeans. He is believed to be regular at the pub.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-278-1212, or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

