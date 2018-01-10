Suspect sought after man threatened with scissors on SkyTrain

Victim said he looked up and saw a man standing over him, uttering threats

The suspect who allegedly threatened a man with scissors on the SkyTrain in Vancouver. (Transit Police)

Transit Police are on the lookout for a suspect after a man was threatened with scissors on a SkyTrain.

On Wednesday, police said a 24-year-old Vancouver man had received the threats after he boarded a train at Nanaimo Station heading west.

He sat down and looked up to see a man standing over him and threatening to hurt him while holding scissors in his hand.

He recognized the man as someone who had been banned from the victim’s workplace last March for allegedly using drugs in the washroom.

The victim told police the suspect, who the victim knows as “Thomas,” blames the victim for the incident.

Two passengers helped the victim leave the SkyTrain at the Commercial-Broadway Station, but “Thomas” allegedly followed while continuing to threaten until the victim crossed the street.

“Thomas” is described as Caucasian, in his late 50s, 5’6”, with a medium build, blue eyes, slicked-back dark hair, and a “crushed” nose. He walks with a stooped posture, was wearing a dark jacket and light blue jeans and carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-515-8300 or text them using code 87 77 77, citing file 2017-20919.

Transit Police needs your help in identifying an assault suspect. Do you recognize this man? Let us know. Call 604.515.8300 or text 87.77.77 https://t.co/6tWQdlQ02H pic.twitter.com/DbyrelWdlT — Transit Police BC (@TransitPolice) January 10, 2018

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

