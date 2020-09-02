Suspect sought after female traffic control flagger assaulted in Surrey

Surrey RCMP are searching for a bicycle-riding male suspect who assaulted a female traffic control flagger on Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 2).

Police say the “serious assault” with a weapon happened at around 2 p.m. near the intersection of 95A Avenue and 148 Street in Surrey.

RCMP received a report that a traffic control flagger working in the area had been assaulted with a weapon by a male on a bicycle.

The woman has been transported to hospital with unknown injuries. “The male suspect fled on bicycle and police are actively looking for him,” a RCMP news release says.

Early reports describe the suspect as a Caucasian male, heavy set, in his 30’s wearing dark clothing, a baseball cap and riding a red mountain bike.

“Anyone who sees an individual matching this description should call police immediately,” says the news release.

Any witnesses in the area who may have dash-cam footage should contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.