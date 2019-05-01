Suspect in Surrey banquet hall stabbing turns himself in

Police put a call out April 30 for help identifying the man

Surrey RCMP say the suspect in a banquet hall stabbing from February has turned himself in following a call out from police to help identify the man.

Police released an image on April 30, urging anyone who knows the person to contact police. As of Wednesday afternoon (May 1), Surrey RCMP said the man had turned himself in Tuesday afternoon (April 30).

Surrey RCMP said charges have not been laid as the investigation is ongoing.

The stabbing happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Feb. 15, when an estimated 500 people were at Bollywood Banquet Halls and Convention Centre in the 8100-block of 128th Street.

Staff Sergeant Duane Honeyman said the day after the stabbing that Surrey RCMP was called to Bollywood Banquet Halls and Convention Centre just after 10 p.m. Feb. 15 for “reports of a fight.”

Honeyman said there was a “large event in progress, probably upwards of three to four hundred people, was the estimate.”

“It looked like there might have been several kind of little, mini, I guess, disputes going on,” Staff Sergeant Duane Honeyman said at the time. “It resulted in one large one, which resulted in this male being stabbed.”

A man was stabbed and taken to hospital with not life-threatening injuries, police said.

Social media posts at the time showed the banquet hall was being used as the venue for a concert with Sidhu Moose Wala and Elly Mangat that night.



