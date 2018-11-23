Suspect in South Surrey BMW theft arrested in Central City: police

20-year-old man to appear in Surrey Provincial Court Monday

(File photo)

A 20-year-old Surrey man is in custody following a foot pursuit and arrest this week in connection with the theft of a BMW sedan from South Surrey.

Police said in a news release Friday that they were advised of a break-and-enter on Nov. 18, in which a BMW had been stolen from a homeowner’s garage.

Sgt. Chad Greig told Peace Arch News the report came in at around 9 a.m., and that the vehicle was taken from a garage in the 15900-block of 39A Avenue.

Three days later, on NOv. 21, an officer patrolling in the Central City area located the vehicle at around 1 p.m., in the 13200-block of 108A Avenue, Greig confirmed.

When members of Surrey RCMP’s Auto Crime and Property Crime Target Teams arrived, they “observed a male exiting the driver’s seat of the vehicle,” the release states.

“Police attempted to arrest the male who resisted and fled the area. A short foot pursuit occurred and the male was quickly taken into custody.”

Daylen Pike, 20, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, fail to comply with probation order, obstruct peace officer and driving while prohibited.

According to online court records, Pike is to appear in Surrey Provincial Court on Monday (Nov. 26).

Staff Sgt. Mike Hall credited Wednesday’s arrest to “the great policing work conducted by our frontline uniformed officer locating the stolen vehicle and our target team members affecting the arrest.”

“Property crime continues to be a priority of the Surrey RCMP and recent statistics indicate it is on the downward trend,” Hall said in the release.

According to statistics released earlier this month, Surrey logged 20,259 property-related crimes in the first nine months of the year, compared to 22,139 on the books from the same time period in 2017.

READ MORE: Surrey crime stats so far this year mirror 2017’s numbers

Previous story
3 more Indigenous youth sue B.C. social worker for exploitation
Next story
UPDATE: B.C. postal worker accuses Canada Post of questionable tactics during strike

Just Posted

Suspect in South Surrey BMW theft arrested in Central City: police

20-year-old man to appear in Surrey Provincial Court Monday

Three Surrey Mounties receive awards of merit

They are Superintendent Shawna Baher, Constable Marcell Dehghan and Constable Jamie Rollinson

Woman suffers ‘serious but non-life threatening ’ injuries in Newton hit-and-run

Surrey RCMP seeking witnesses to Thursday morning incident

Puppy love at White Rock’s Kent Street centre

Lunch-program visit ‘highly memorable’

Delta Gymnastics nears end of innovative seniors program

Seniors Can Move helps older folks improve balance and confidence, but needs funding to continue

Disney releases first look at ‘The Lion King’

Disney has released the first teaser trailer for its much anticipated live-action retelling of The Lion King.

Take-home sex doll company opens in B.C.

Kamloops woman creates company that rents out sex dolls

VIDEO: Famed B.C. woodcarver’s house ruined by fire

Rolf Heer, who is suffering from terminal cancer, loses House of 1,000 faces

Body found after Hope woman disappeared four months ago

Shawnee Morita Inyallie, 29, went missing without a trace in late July

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfit ideas

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Deadline extended to submit electoral reform ballots to Dec. 7

Elections BC has pushed back the date to get your referendum packages in

15 cats found, trapped in rubber containers, in a central Alberta ditch

The head of an animal welfare group says the cats could have been alongside the road for days

3 more Indigenous youth sue B.C. social worker for exploitation

Robert Riley Saunders is accused of taking money from youths in his care

Cutting down 25 trees costs B.C. man more than $80,000

Former city council candidate illegally dropped alder and maple in pricey Nanaimo neighbourhood

Most Read