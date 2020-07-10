(Delta Police Department photo)

Suspect in North Delta home invasion facing attempt murder charge

Blaine Robert Jackson, 37, of no fixed address, faces six charges in relation to this incident

The suspect in an alleged home invasion in North Delta last month is now facing attempted murder and firearms charges relating to the incident.

At about 9:40 a.m. on Friday, June 26, Delta police responded to a report of a home invasion in progress in the 11400-block of 64th Ave. Police were informed that the suspect in the incident was armed with a firearm and had allegedly assaulted a resident.

Patrol officers responded quickly and determined once on scene that the incident was still ongoing. Police then entered the residence to render immediate assistance.

Officers arrested one individual on scene, and located and secured a firearm believed to be involved in the incident. Prior to the arrival of the police, one of the occupants of the home had received serious injuries and the suspect had received minor injuries.

READ MORE: Police investigating suspected home invasion in North Delta

“We are pleased that this investigation was able to proceed quickly, as we know crimes of this nature are concerning to the community,” Staff Sgt. Dave Vaughan-Smith of the Delta Police Department’s investigations bureau said in a press release.

Investigators believe it to have been a targeted incident.

Blaine Robert Jackson, 37, of no fixed address, now faces six charges in relation to this incident, including attempting to commit murder using a firearm, pointing a firearm without lawful excuse, possessing a firearm without a licence, committing an assault causing bodily harm, breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence, and possessing a firearm for a purpose dangerous to the public peace.

Jackson is currently remanded in custody and will next appear in court on Monday, July 13.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

DeltaNorth DeltaPolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Changes being made to make it easier for parents to pass on Canadian citizenship
Next story
Police nab three impaired drivers in one night in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Rugby practices to return to Lower Mainland fields this fall

B.C. Rugby announced its return to play plan July 7

Rooftop hatchlings ‘a nice addition’ to White Rock RCMP operations

Pair of seagull chicks hatched in ‘fenced playground’ on July 2

Drive-in movies coming to Cloverdale

Dolittle, Trolls World Tour playing one night each at rodeo grounds

Suspect in North Delta home invasion facing attempt murder charge

Blaine Robert Jackson, 37, of no fixed address, faces six charges in relation to this incident

Wanted Burnaby man arrested in White Rock

34-year-old facing 15 charges, including sexual assault

VIDEO: Alberta man rescues baby eagle believed to be drowning in East Kootenay lake

Brett Bacon was boating on a lake in Windermere when he spotted the baby eagle struggling in the water

Police nab three impaired drivers in one night in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP served 80 impaired driving infractions in June

Conservationists raise concerns over state of care for grizzly cubs transferred to B.C. zoo

‘Let them be assessed now before their fate is sealed,’ urges B.C. conservationist Barb Murray

B.C.’s COVID-19 job recovery led by tourism, finance minister says

Okanagan a bright spot for in-province visitor economy

National Kitten Day aka the ‘purrfect’ day to foster a new friend

July 10 marks National Kitten Day, a special day to celebrate all things kittens

Lower Mainland YouTubers claim to be Kelowna display toilet ‘poopers’

RCMP can not speak to legitimacy of video, will be investigating

Haida matriarchs occupy ancient villages as fishing lodges reopen to visitors

‘Daughters of the rivers’ say occupation follows two fishing lodges reopening without Haida consent

Conservatives say police should be called into investigate WE charity scandal

Trudeau is already under investigation by the ethics commissioner for potential conflict of interest

Amber Alert continues for missing Quebec girls, 6 and 11, and their father

Police issued the alert for Norah Carpentier, 11, and Romy Carpentier, 6, from Levis, Que.

Most Read