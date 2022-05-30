Suspect in manure-dumping at Horgan’s Langford office turns himself in to RCMP

West Shore RCMP released photos, taken from seucrity camera footage, of the suspects who dumped the manure outside the premier’s Langford office. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)West Shore RCMP released photos, taken from seucrity camera footage, of the suspects who dumped the manure outside the premier’s Langford office. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP released photos of the third suspect in a case where a youth was beaten with a baton and robbed in Langford. (Photos courtesy of West Shore RCMP)West Shore RCMP released photos of the third suspect in a case where a youth was beaten with a baton and robbed in Langford. (Photos courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

One of the suspects who dumped manure on the front steps of Premier John Horgan’s local Langford office last week has since turned himself into police.

On Wednesday (May 25), five bags of stinky animal droppings were left by members of the activist group Save Old Growth – who claimed responsibility for the move as a way to protest of the continued logging of old-growth forests.

West Shore RCMP were looking for five people involved, releasing security footage of the incident shortly after.

On Monday, Richard Demontigny arrived at Horgan’s MLA office to turn himself in, where the group anticipated he would have been arrested.

However, no one was at the office, so he went on to the RCMP detachment.

“I expected to be arrested last week when I did it but there was no police around,” Demontigny told Goldstream News Gazette.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

John HorganLangford

Previous story
B.C. announces $2.85-million food security fund ahead of wildfire, flood season
Next story
Man charged in alleged homophobic assault at B.C. house party

Just Posted

Safe Surrey Coalition social media post asking people to sign a petition and asking if Surrey Board of Trade president and CEO should resign. (Facebook image)
Surrey mayor’s slate asks people if board of trade CEO should resign, and to sign petition

Burnaby teen Maanav Kinkar (inset), 18, has been identified as the person whose body was found in a Surrey park on the evening of May 26, 2022. (Contributed photos)
IHIT identifies Burnaby teen as victim found in Surrey park

Stacey Northey makes a turn during barrel racing at Langley Riders arena in 2020. According to rodeocanada.com, an entity called Valley West Stampede Society, led by former Cloverdale Rodeo board executive Rich Kitos, is set to bring a rodeo to Langley in September. (Ron McCarthy/Special to Black Press Media)
Local rodeo set for Labour Day weekend

Port Moody Rev. Tom Cheung died May 2, 2019 in a fiery crash at the Douglas border in South Surrey. In the days that followed, bouquets of flowers were placed at the site. (GoFundMe photo/File photo)
Son of pastor killed in South Surrey border crash says family is ‘losing faith’ in justice system