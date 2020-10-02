Suspect in custody after deadly stabbing in Surrey

Police say stabbing stemmed from dispute inside home in 10900-block of 128A Street

One man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Whalley Thursday night (Oct. 1).

Surrey RCMP say they were called to a home in the 10900-block of 128A Street shortly after 10 p.m. to investigate a report of an assault with a weapon. Police say a man surrendered himself to officers.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surrey RCMP has arrested a man in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place inside a residence in the Whalley area.

Police say the stabbing seems to have stemmed from a dispute and that they two men knew each other,

The suspect remains in custody and no charges have been laid as the investigation is ongoing.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) will be working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

