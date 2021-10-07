Suspect in custody after alleged break-and-enter, assault in North Delta

A man of no fixed address who police say is a prolific offender is due to appear in court on Oct. 13

A man of no fixed address is in custody after an interrupted break-and-enter in North Delta on Monday, Sept. 27.

According to a DPD press release, a youth arrived home mid-afternoon with three other youths and left them in the driveway while he went upstairs, where he heard suspicious noises that sounded like drawers being opened.

The youth knew his parents were not home, so he went outside to alert the others.

Shortly thereafter, a man allegedly exited the residence, walked toward the garage, then grabbing a bicycle. He also allegedly told the youths that he had a gun and threatened them.

At that point the youths decided to detain the man and hold him down while the police were called. A brief struggle ensued, and the man allegedly bit one of the youths.

“Police arrived at the home minutes later to find the suspect being held down by three youths,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

The man was arrested and is currently in custody. Police say the man is considered to be a prolific property crime offender.

Police have recommended a number of charges, including assault causing bodily harm and breaking and entering. The man is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

“We’re very glad that the youths called police right away in this matter, and that no one was seriously injured. They acted quickly to protect the home and property and showed restraint in their dealings with the suspect,” Leykauf said.

“Despite this, we do want to caution others from taking any similar action to apprehend suspects themselves, as there is a substantial risk of injury in such a situation.”



